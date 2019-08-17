Myrtle A. Hrehor, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

August 13, 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 19, in Zion Lutheran Church, for Myrtle A. Hrehor, 76, who passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

She was born in Youngstown on November 14, 1942, a daughter of George and Mary Haus Hrehor and grew up on the Sharon line.

She attended North High School and spent 25 years working as a housekeeper for various nursing facilities until her retirement from Shepard of the Valley.

Myrtle enjoyed spending time with family and friends especially playing with her great-nephew and great-niece, Gaige and Piper Wilson and her faithful companion, Margie, her dog.

She leaves her sister, Liz (Harold) Waller; niece and Goddaughter, Lisa (Waller) Wilson; nieces, Kim, Kelly, Doreen and Christina Hrehor; nephews, Chris, Jason, Corey, Michael and Nicholas Hrehor and many great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, George, Louis and Michael Hrehor; her aunts, Donna Santoro and Margie Del Flore and nephew and Godson, Harold Waller, Jr.

Friends and family will gather from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. in the Zion Lutheran Church.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Christina and Kuno for their dedication and service.

Funeral arrangements handled by Schiavone Funeral Home.

