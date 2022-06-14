YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Myron “Bud” Bort, who passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021, at his home in Florida, will be remembered at a Celebration of Life picnic, Beaver Township Parks’ Memorial Pavilion in North Lima, Ohio on Sunday, June 26.

Bud was born July 9, 1944 in Youngstown to Myron and Alice (Habuda) Bort and spent the majority of his life in Columbiana and Canfield.

Soon after graduating high school, he enlisted in the Navy and served as a Seabee in Vietnam and then in Alaska, as an equipment specialist, building roads and airstrips.

After returning to civilian life, Bud worked with his father at Bort Packing, home of the famous Farmgood Brand kielbasa. He also worked with his grandfather at Habuda Slag and Gravel and was a heavy equipment operator and mechanic until his retirement. Never one to sit idle, Bud then opened his own plumbing and electrical business, working until he was diagnosed with cancer for the first time.

Bud was a member of the Canfield Lions Club, the Good Sam Club, the American Legion and Heavy Equipment Group. For 15 years, he was an assistant Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 30 in Canfield, guiding young men, including his son John, to the rank of Eagle Scout. He so enjoyed hiking and camping that the family bought an RV and camped all over the USA for 30+ years. He served as president, area coordinator, and wagon master for four different camping clubs during those years. Bud loved woodworking, building and creating works of art. He always enjoyed helping and teaching others. He had so many tools and gadgets that his mantra was “If I don’t have it, you don’t need it!”

Bud is survived by his wife, Barbara (Hille); daughters, Penny (Greg) Sunder of Arlington, Texas and Teri Bort Givens of New Port Richey, Florida; sons, Michael (Kathlene) Bort of Canfield, John Pilutti and Michael (Stacy) Pilutti of Columbus; 14 grandchildren, Kylie Bigham, Ian Sunder, Gavin Sunder, Leyna Sunder, Brandon Givens, Aaron Givens, Alex Bort, Callie Bort, Greyson Pilutti, Johnny Pilutti, Michael Pilutti, Nate Pilutti, Stephanie Pilutti and Jack Pilutti and great-grandson, Lucan Bigham. He will be greatly missed by his brother, Richard; sisters, Alice Rzonsa and Suzanne Gray; his Aunt Rose and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Mike and Elizabeth Bort and Joseph and Mary Habuda.

Bud’s ashes are interred at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida, where he was honored with a full military service.

Friends and family are invited to join in remembering Bud on Sunday, June 26th, 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Memorial Pavilion behind the old South Range (North Lima) School, 11836 South Avenue in North Lima. Bort’s kielbasa will be on the menu!