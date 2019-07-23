Myrene A. Stoyer, Greenville, PA – Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Myrene A. Stoyer, 108, a longtime Greenville resident, passed away Sunday night, July 21, 2019 at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community in Greenville, where she was a resident for 14 years.

She was born in Silverton, Oregon on July 2, 1911 to the late Henry A. and Lucy E. (Rogers) Lichty.

Myrene was a member of Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ in Greenville where she belonged to the Friendship Circle and the Greenville Quilters. While at St. Paul’s, she enjoyed attending their worship services.

She was a former member of the Greenville Hammond Organ Club, the Mercer County Motorcycle Club, the Pymatuning Outboard Motor Club and several local card clubs. She also volunteered as a “candy striper” with the Greenville Hospital Auxiliary. She and her husband were the original builders and founders of the Rambling Acres Camping Club in Greenville, where she held an honorary lifetime membership.

Myrene enjoyed traveling all across the country with her husband; as well as, quilting, sewing and gardening but the most important thing to her was her family, of which she was very proud of.

She was married to Clayton L. Stoyer on July 16, 1933 and he preceded her in death on December 14, 1994.

Myrene is survived by a son, Earl H. Stoyer of Greenville; three grandchildren, Lucy Wheaton and her husband, Gary, Jenny Williams and her husband, Vern and David E. Stoyer and his wife, Amy, all of Greenville; eight great-grandchildren, Gary, Jr., Jim, Heidi, Tom, Cheryl, MaryEllen, David C. and Jeffrey; nine great-great-grandchildren, Gary III, Maria, Memphis, MaKayla, Dakota, Nora, Adam, Hayden and Kara and one great-great-great-granddaughter, Mattie.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, two sisters and a daughter-in-law, Joan Stoyer.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville.

Funeral and committal service will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, with Rev. Julia Fraser, chaplain at St. Paul’s, officiating. Friends may also visit from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., prior to the service.

Burial will be held at Shenango Valley Cemetery in Greenville.

Memorial contributions can be made to Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ, 260 Main Street, Greenville, PA 16125.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.