Mose Pete Suber III, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Mose Pete Suber III will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio. Mose transitioned to his eternal resting place on Thursday, August 6, at his home, surrounded by the love and support of his family.

Mose was born March 14, 1972 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Mose Pete II and Delores Gordon Suber.

He was a 1990 graduate of East High School where he played on the baseball team.

After leaving high school he pursued and secured his license as a sheet metal fabricator. He was later employed as a fork lift operator at Comprehensive Logistics.

Mose was a diehard Cowboys fan who was also an avid chess player. He found great joy in fishing and spending time with family and friends. He loved animals including his pet tarantula, Eve and his dog, primo.

He leaves to cherish memory his loving children, Jaliesa Floyd of Warren, Ohio, Tristan Suber of Austintown, Ohio and Brooklyn Suber of Cleveland, Ohio; a granddaughter, Gia Lynn Owens of Warren, Ohio; his sisters, LaRonica (Brandon) Vaughn and Kristina Stroughter; three brothers, Gabriel Suber of Cincinnati, Ohio, Pete Jones and Darvis (Whitney) Suber; his life long companion and friend, Melonie Kennedy, with whom he made his home; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a first cousin with whom he shared a brotherly bond, John Clark.

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 7 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center. Please continue to follow the CDC recommendations by wearing a face mask or covering and the family would appreciate contactless expressions of love via verbal acknowledgements, words of comfort and prayer.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

