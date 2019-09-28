Monsignor Dezso Torok, East Palestine, Ohio – Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Monsignor Dezso Torok, 96, passed away Friday, September 28, 2019 at Covington Skilled Nursing in East Palestine.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in East Palestine, with the Very Reverend Monsignor Robert Siffrin serving as Celebrant.

Calling hours will be observed Tuesday evening, October 1 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the church, as well as from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. prior to the service.

A complete obituary will be made available at a later date.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.