Monique Shaunell Richard Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - There will be a funeral service at 12 pm. on Friday April 26, 2019 at the Christ Centered Church, 3300 Hudson Ave., Youngstown, Ohio, for Monique Richard, 48, who departed this life April 18, 2019.

Monique Richard, aka Nikki, graced this world on June 24, 1970 in Youngstown, OH. She was the daughter of Gladys Richard and Gerald Dobbs.

She was a loving mom who worked hard to provided for her children and never gave up on them.

Monique leaves to cherish her memory and rest in her peace two daughters, Shaunell and Josephine Richard of Youngstown, OH; two grandchildren; Six sisters, Devita Richard of Youngstown, Jacintha Anderson of Columbus, OH, Nichelle Triggs, Monica Dobbs, Janeka Dobbs, and Rikki Reed all of Youngstown, OH; Three special nephews, Deon and Samuel Richard, and Tillman Douglas of Youngstown; An Aunt, Anita Hall and two uncles Derrick and Freddie Hall of Michigan; a Significant other Ben Mayes, and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Gladys Richard Reid; step dad Samuel Reid; great grandmother, Josephine Richard; grandparents, Joshua and Mary Hall and Ovlious and Fannie Dobbs; a special great niece TilLasia Douglas.

Family and friends may call on Friday, April 26 from 11 am to 12 noon at the Christ Centered Church. Service will begin at noon with Bishop Kenneth Paramore officiating.

Family and friends may share condolences to the Richard family at www.conleyfh.com

Dignified Arrangements are being handled by the Director’s at Conley & VandenBerg Funeral Home.