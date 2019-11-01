Monica L. Ray, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Monica L. Ray, 57, of Niles, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 8:15 a.m. in the intensive care unit at Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born Friday, September 28, 1962 in Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late William L. and Delores Kunkle Pettigrew and was a lifelong area resident.

A 1980 graduate of Niles McKinley High School, Monica worked in the gas and oil well industry.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Niles.

Fond memories of Monica will always be remembered by three children, Brandon (Jessica) of Niles, Annastacia of Niles and Brent of Warren; two grandchildren, Caden and Addilyn Ray; a brother, Ted Pettigrew of Weathersfield and by several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and by a host of family and friends.

Besides her parents, Monica was preceded in death on Friday, June 8, 2018 by her husband of 38 years, Kenneth D. Ray, whom she married on October 18, 1980.

Monica’s life will be celebrated with a service at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 56 N. Chestnut Street, Niles, the same church where she and Ray were married.

Family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 3 at the church prior to the service.

A caring cremation has taken place with arrangements entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.