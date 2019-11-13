Mona Lisa “Buffy” Mallory, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mona Lisa “Buffy” Mallory, 51, of 1860 Mahoning Avenue, Warren, departed this life Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 8:33 a.m. at Caprice Health Care Center, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born January 14, 1968, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Roger McCullough and Annie Pearl Mallory.

Ms. Mallory was a 1986 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and enjoyed traveling.

She leaves to mourn one son, Shawndon Flowers of Warren; one daughter, Ms. Shawmane Flowers of Warren; three brothers, Julius Mallory and Ronnie Law both of Columbus and Deshawn Provitt of Warren; three sisters, Ms. Vanessa Mallory of Warren, Ms. Starr Mallory of Columbus and Ms. Lessie Law of Youngstown; three grandchildren; fiancé, Shawn Flowers of Warren and host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Saturday, November 16.