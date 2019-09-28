Mona G. Koehler, Howland, Ohio – Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mona G. Koehler, 81, of Howland, entered into eternal rest Friday, September 27, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born October 13, 1937 in Crystal Spring, Pennsylvania, the daughter of William and Agnes (Schenck) Weimer and had lived in the Warren area all her life.

Mona attended Howland schools and worked as a nursing assistant at St. Joseph Riverside Hospital for 25 years.

An avid Elvis Presley fan, she also enjoyed wrestling, the Indians and most of all, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Precious memories of Mona live on with her five children: Kenneth E. (Deborah) Koehler, Jr. of Champion, Karen Shehadi of Warren, Jeffery (Cynthia) Koehler of Salisbury, North Carolina, Brenda (Jeffery) File of Vienna and Pamela (Donald) Yannacey of Howland; 16 grandchildren: Kimberly, Kenny III, Danielle, Jacob, Hesham, Shaun, Tysier, Drew, Phillip, Zachary, Joshua, Bobby, Michelle, Kayla, Samantha, and Phillip; 22 great-grandchildren; a sister, Martha (Don) Kereluik of Warren and a brother, Harry Weimer of Cortland.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her beloved husband of nearly 60 years, Kenneth E. Koehler, Sr., whom she married June 6, 1959 and who passed September 23, 2018 and four brothers, Warren, Marl, Nolan and Ray Weimer.

Services are 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

Interment will follow at Crown Hill Burial Park.

Friends may call 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1 at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.