Molly Jo (Peterson) Wolfe, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Molly Jo Wolfe, 46, died following a lengthy illness at Cleveland University Hospital early Friday morning, October 4, 2019.

Born April 2, 1973, in Salem, she was a daughter of the late Ronald Peterson and Ruth Ann Miller.

She taught pre-school at Head Start.

A 1992 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, she had attended the University of Akron.

She also attended the First United Methodist Church of Lisbon.

Survivors include her children, Tyler James Wolfe and Paige Skylar Harris and her fiancé, Thomas Faulk, both of Salem; a brother, Scott (Kathy Zucker) Peterson of Palm Bay, Florida and a sister, Lori (Chris) Peterson of Warsaw, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Richard Miller as well as her brother, John Peterson.

No services are planned.

Molly’s cremation was entrusted to the Weber Funeral Home.