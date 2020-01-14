Moesha S. Shelley, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Moesha S. Shelley will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church.

Ms. Shelley departed this life Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

Ms. Shelley was born November 6, 1996 in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Jim L.and Maxine Reid Shelley.

She was a 2015 graduate of Brookfield High School was currently a pre-law student at YSU and employed by VXI.

Moesha was a kind and loving individual who will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving parents; her grandmother, Mackey Kirby; her sister, Danielle Thomas Shelley; her aunts, Andrea Joseph and Dedra Hurt; her uncles, Raymond, Danny and Fred Shelley, Brian, Shawn and Darwin Ulmer, Gregory Reid, Anthony and Johnny Kirby; her great-aunts, Darlene Jefferson, Mary Sanders and Janie Reid; her great-uncle, Freddie Reid; a host of other relatives and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ocrates and Herbert Ulmer; her grandfather, Sunny Wilson and her great-grandmother, Ada Reid.

The family will receive friends Friday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to services.

Ministry of comfort and transitional care entrusted to J. E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

Send flowers to the service of Ms. Moesha S. Shelley