Moesha S. Shelley, Youngstown, Ohio

My Valley Tributes

January 7, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Moesha S. Shelley, Youngstown, Ohio - obit

More from MyValleyTributes

More from MyValleyTributes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Moesha S. Shelley will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church.

Ms. Shelley departed this life Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

Ms. Shelley was born November 6, 1996 in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Jim L.and Maxine Reid Shelley.

She was a 2015 graduate of Brookfield High School was currently a pre-law student at YSU and employed by VXI.

Moesha was a kind and loving individual who will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving parents; her grandmother, Mackey Kirby; her sister, Danielle Thomas Shelley; her aunts, Andrea Joseph and Dedra Hurt; her uncles, Raymond, Danny and Fred Shelley, Brian, Shawn and Darwin Ulmer, Gregory Reid, Anthony and Johnny Kirby; her great-aunts, Darlene Jefferson, Mary Sanders and Janie Reid; her great-uncle, Freddie Reid; a host of other relatives and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ocrates and Herbert Ulmer; her grandfather, Sunny Wilson and her great-grandmother, Ada Reid.

The family will receive friends Friday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to services.

Ministry of comfort and transitional care entrusted to J. E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

Send flowers to the service of Ms. Moesha S. Shelley

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com