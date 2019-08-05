Minnie M. Brown, Lordstown, Ohio – Obituary

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Minnie M. Brown, went to be with the Lord at 8:22 a.m., Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the Armstrong Memory Care Center, Champion. God gave her a good life and 96 years to enjoy her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Minnie was born in Ethel, West Virginia on December 30, 1922 the daughter of George Russell and Pearlie Mae (Barker) Clay. Her family moved to Lawton, Kentucky where she lived until she came to this area at the age of 16.

Following her marriage, she lived for many years on Edwards Street in Mineral Ridge and later moved to Niles where she enjoyed living in her Woodland Chase condo.



Minnie was a homemaker and worked in local industries. She retired from Packard Electric Company following 20 faithful years of service.

She was an active member of the Apostolic Pentecostal Church and enjoyed her church friends and helping out with church dinners and assisting in making their famous peanut brittle.

Minnie was an excellent cook and all loved her potato salad and peanut butter fudge. In her younger years, she and her husband did a lot of canning of food from their garden. Her canned green beans were especially loved by the family. Minnie was a devoted mother and grandmother.

She is survived by two sons, Ronald (Margie) Brown of Lordstown and Donald (Julie) Brown of Avon Park, Florida; four grandchildren whom she loved very much, Darlene Pepper of Ravenna, Scott (Beverly) Brown of Newton Falls, Eric (Nikki) Brown of Berlin Center and Kevin (Robi) Brown of Newton Falls. She enjoyed seven great-grandchildren, Kristi Pepper, Nicholas, Andrew, Ty, Jake, Karlie and Evan Brown; three stepgrandchildren, Joe Schofield, Derick and Justyn Maddick and one brother, Walter Roger Brown of Niles.



Mrs. Brown was preceded in death by her husband, William Edward Brown whom she married March 14, 1941 and he died March 18, 1990; two brothers, Henry Clay and George Clay and four sisters, Mona Schreur, Ruth Runner, Pauline Cross and infant Nora Clay.



Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Apostolic Pentecostal Church, DeForest Road, Warren with the Rev. Douglas Brown officiating.

Burial will be at Kerr Cemetery.



The family thanks the staff of Allen Dell Assisted Living in Newton Falls and Windsor House Armstrong Memory Care in Champion for their compassionate care during her residence at the facilities.



Visit holetonyuhasz.com to send condolences to the family.