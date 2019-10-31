Minnie L. Canty, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Minnie L. Canty, 104, of 2606 Atlanta Street, N.E., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11:15 a.m.at St. Joseph Health Center of natural causes.

She was born December 4, 1914 in Sandersville, Georgia, the daughter of Doyle and Gennie Lundy Jefferson, residing in the area since 1942 coming from Florida.

Ms. Canty was a devoted Housewife and enjoyed sewing, decorating, Sunday family dinners and sharing humerous moments.

She was a member of Grace AME Church, where she served on the Lay Organization, Sunday School, Flower Club, Choir and was a Missonary. She was also a member of the NAACP.

She married Dud N. Canty April 3, 1976, he died Sept. 21, 1992.

She leaves to mourn one son, Richard (Lee) Westbrook of Reading, Pennsylvania; two daughters, Mrs. Jeannie (Carl) Lockett of Warren, where she made her home and Mrs. June Westbrook-Clardy of Youngstown; thirteen grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, thirty-five great great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Mattie Jordan and Christine Harris; one brother and three sisters.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 12 Noon at the Grace AME Church. Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at 2606 Atlanta Street, N.E.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.