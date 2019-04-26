My Valley Tributes

Millie Funari Obituary

New Castle, Pennsylvania - April 25, 2019

By:

Posted: Apr 26, 2019 11:49 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 26, 2019 11:49 AM EDT

NEW CASTLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Millie Funari, 97, of West Madison Avenue, Mahoningtown, died Thursday, April 25, 2019 at her home in Mahoningtown.

She was born August 31, 1921 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Paul and Antoinette (Panella) Rainey.

She was married to the late Anthony A. Funari, Sr. who died September 9, 1992.

Mrs. Funari worked at the Days Inn in New Castle in the laundry and cooked at Mangino's Pizzeria for a number of years.

She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Church, the Women of Faith of the church and attended the 55 & Over Lunch at the church.

Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

She is survived by two children, Jean Funari of New Castle and Anthony "Teeter" Funari, Jr. and his wife, Susan, of New Castle, Pennsylvania; her son-in-law, Gary Baker of Wampum; six grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by two daughters, Louise Funera and Josephine Baker; two brothers, Louis and Alfred Rainey and four sisters, Sandy Pecore, Julia Copple, Virginia Short and Rose Peterson.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, April 29, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church. Father Victor Molka, Jr. will be officiating. A funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 8:30 a.m.

Burial will be in the St. Lucy Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 29 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

MyValleyTributes

  • Millie Funari Obituary
    Millie Funari Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Millie Funari Obituary

    New Castle, Pennsylvania - April 25, 2019

    Read More »
  • Barbara Lee Todd Obituary
    Barbara Lee Todd Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Barbara Lee Todd Obituary

    Canfield, Ohio - April 25, 2019

    Read More »
  • Frank W. "Franko" DeMarco Obituary
    Frank W. "Franko" DeMarco Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Frank W. "Franko" DeMarco Obituary

    Sharon, Pennsylvania - April 24, 2019

    Read More »
  • Howard J. Mancini, Sr. Obituary
    Howard J. Mancini, Sr. Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Howard J. Mancini, Sr. Obituary

    Austintown, Ohio - April 24, 2019

    Read More »
  • Wilbert R. Green Obituary
    Wilbert R. Green Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Wilbert R. Green Obituary

    Jamestown, Pennsylvania - April 25, 2019

    Read More »
  • Hattie L. London Obituary
    Hattie L. London Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Hattie L. London Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - April 22, 2019

    Read More »
  • Virginia Horvath Obituary
    Virginia Horvath Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Virginia Horvath Obituary

    Berwyn, Pennsylvania - April 22, 2019

    Read More »
  • Faye L. Toothman Obituary
    Faye L. Toothman Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Faye L. Toothman Obituary

    Hanoverton, Ohio - April 24, 2019

    Read More »
  • Sharon Rose Palmer Obituary
    Sharon Rose Palmer Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Sharon Rose Palmer Obituary

    Newton Falls, Ohio - April 24, 2019

    Read More »
  • David L. Boggs Obituary
    David L. Boggs Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    David L. Boggs Obituary

    Niles, Ohio - April 24, 2019

    Read More »
  • Lawrence R. Reese, Sr. Obituary
    Lawrence R. Reese, Sr. Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Lawrence R. Reese, Sr. Obituary

    Niles, Ohio - April 23, 2019

    Read More »
  • Vivien L. Reid Obituary
    Vivien L. Reid Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Vivien L. Reid Obituary

    Sebring, Ohio - April 23, 2019

    Read More »
  • Belva Jean Barto Obituary
    Belva Jean Barto Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Belva Jean Barto Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - April 24, 2019

    Read More »
  • Donna J. Beckwith Obituary
    Donna J. Beckwith Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Donna J. Beckwith Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - April 24, 2019

    Read More »
  • James L. Grubbs Sr. Obituary
    James L. Grubbs Sr. Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    James L. Grubbs Sr. Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - April 21, 2019

    Read More »
  • Else Marie Johansen Obituary
    Else Marie Johansen Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Else Marie Johansen Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - April 23, 2019

    Read More »
  • Francis "Krutch" Allen Crider Obituary
    Francis "Krutch" Allen Crider Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Francis "Krutch" Allen Crider Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - April 22, 2019

    Read More »
  • Jack L. Beggs Obituary
    Jack L. Beggs Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Jack L. Beggs Obituary

    Boardman, Ohio - April 23, 2019

    Read More »

Trending Stories

Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers