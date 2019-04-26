Millie Funari Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW CASTLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Millie Funari, 97, of West Madison Avenue, Mahoningtown, died Thursday, April 25, 2019 at her home in Mahoningtown.

She was born August 31, 1921 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Paul and Antoinette (Panella) Rainey.

She was married to the late Anthony A. Funari, Sr. who died September 9, 1992.

Mrs. Funari worked at the Days Inn in New Castle in the laundry and cooked at Mangino's Pizzeria for a number of years.

She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Church, the Women of Faith of the church and attended the 55 & Over Lunch at the church.

Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

She is survived by two children, Jean Funari of New Castle and Anthony "Teeter" Funari, Jr. and his wife, Susan, of New Castle, Pennsylvania; her son-in-law, Gary Baker of Wampum; six grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by two daughters, Louise Funera and Josephine Baker; two brothers, Louis and Alfred Rainey and four sisters, Sandy Pecore, Julia Copple, Virginia Short and Rose Peterson.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, April 29, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church. Father Victor Molka, Jr. will be officiating. A funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 8:30 a.m.

Burial will be in the St. Lucy Cemetery.

