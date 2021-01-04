Mildred Zappia Lasher, Neshannock Township, PA

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred Riggle Zappia Lasher of Jameson Care Center, Neshannock Township, formerly of Coffee Run Road, Pulaski, Pennsylvania, entered Heaven’s gates on the morning of Friday, January 1, 2021. She was 84 years old.

Born January 19, 1936 in Louisville, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Jesse and Mary Schroeder Riggle.

She married Frank Zappia, May 23, 1959 and he died December 28, 1971. She then married Fred Earl Lasher July 20, 1972 and he preceded her in death December 14, 1972.

Mildred was a 1954 graduate of Southern High School in Louisville, Kentucky.

She was a school bus driver for Anderson, Moore, Rhodes and Watson Busing, transporting students in the Wilmington Area School District.

Mildred cherished time spent with her family. She also loved gardening and playing Scrabble.

Mildred was a member of Lowellville Christian Church where she served as Sunday School Teacher, Superintendent and Treasurer for many years.

Survivors include one daughter, Melda Marie (Mark) Irwin of Pulaski and two sons, Steven Frank Zappia of Lowellville, Ohio and Fred Earl Lasher, Jr. of Pulaski; four grandchildren, Adam (Jessica) Zappia, Nathan (Colleen) Zappia, Karianne (Tyler) Peffer and Zachary Irwin and four great-grandchildren, Avery, Max, Bryce and Everly Zappia.

In addition to her parents and both husbands, she was preceded in death by five brothers and her daughter-in-law, Cheryl Nolder Zappia.

The family will hold a private service at the Smith Funeral Home, 310 W. Neshannock Avenue, New Wilmington on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 with Dr. Augustine Biscardi, officiating.

Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery, New Castle, Pennsylvania.

The family will have a Celebration of Life service at a later date.