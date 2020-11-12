Mildred Ruth Wright, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Mildred Ruth Wright will be held Friday at 12 Noon at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Wright departed this life November 7, 2020 at Sharon Regional Hospital in Sharon, Pennsylvania surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Wright was born March 21, 1933 in Sylvarena, MS a daughter of Benjamin J. and Alberta Hosey Norris coming to the Shenango Valley many years ago. S

he was a devoted homemaker who loved to spend time with her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving children, Betty Robinson, Doreen (Edward )Savage , Angela and Thelma Norris, Kathy (James) Johnson, Brenda Ivey, ; 19 grandchildren;a host of great grandchildren other relatives and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald Wright whom she married August 12, 2008; her siblings Robert and Jack Norris, Thelma Hughes, DeVon and LeVon Norris; her grandson, Roderic Norris; her great-grandson, Romero Norris; and her great granddaughter, Alessa Norris.

The family will receive friends Friday from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the church.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Sharon Pennsylvania.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

