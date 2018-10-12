My Valley Tributes

Mildred Robinson Obituary

Youngstown, Ohio - October 9, 2018

By:

Posted: Oct 12, 2018 05:47 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 12, 2018 06:38 PM EDT

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Services will be 12:00 Noon on Monday, October 15, 2018 at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home for Mrs. Mildred Robinson, 97, of Youngstown, who entered eternal rest on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at Danridge Burgundi Manor.

Mrs. Robinson was born April 28, 1921 in Youngstown, a daughter of Elijah and Margaret Harris Johnson.

She was a 1939 graduate of Youngstown City Schools.

Mildred had been employed in the maintenance department of Youngstown State University, retiring after many years.

After retirement she worked several years as a secretary for the Youngstown Area Community Action Council.

She was a former member of the Greater Friendship Baptist Church, its choir and Sunday School.

Mildred enjoyed reading the Bible, listening to music and being with her family.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to celebrate her years of life, her daughter-in-law, Delores Moore of Youngstown; grandson, Larry R. Moore of Youngstown; 28 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Robinson; sons, Albert and Larry Freeman and brother, Houston Johnson.

Friends may call on Monday, October 15, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the funeral home.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Danridge Burgundi Manor for their many years of excellent care, concern and kindness.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 15 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

H. Gilson Blair logo Need help with estate planning and probate? Click here

MyValleyTributes

  • Judith E. Piccuta Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Judith E. Piccuta Obituary

    Austintown, Ohio - October 10, 2018

    Read More »
  • Donna L. Semanco Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Donna L. Semanco Obituary

    West Middlesex, Pennsylvania - October 10, 2018

    Read More »
  • Edith G. Jibotian Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Edith G. Jibotian Obituary

    Niles, Ohio - October 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Mildred Robinson Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Mildred Robinson Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - October 9, 2018

    Read More »
  • Gladys O. Watkins-Hooks Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Gladys O. Watkins-Hooks Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - October 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • Kelley Michelle Ray-Hill Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Kelley Michelle Ray-Hill Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - October 2, 2018

    Read More »
  • Jean A. Carney Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Jean A. Carney Obituary

    Struthers, Ohio - October 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Elaine Marie Allred Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Elaine Marie Allred Obituary

    Liberty, Ohio - September 27, 2018

    Read More »
  • Clinton Lee Parker, Sr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Clinton Lee Parker, Sr. Obituary

    Columbiana, Ohio - October 10, 2018

    Read More »
  • Edward J.
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Edward J. "Joe" Kimmel Obituary

    New Castle, Pennsylvania - October 10, 2018

    Read More »
  • Jean C. Kunselman Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Jean C. Kunselman Obituary

    Meadville, Pennsylvania - October 10, 2018

    Read More »
  • Dr. Raymond Emil Beiersdorfer Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Dr. Raymond Emil Beiersdorfer Obituary

    Poland, Ohio - October 11, 2018

    Read More »
  • Burt B. White Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Burt B. White Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - October 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • Terry
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Terry "Napes" Naples Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - October 10, 2018

    Read More »
  • Mary C. Shilling Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Mary C. Shilling Obituary

    October 10, 2018 - Greenville, Pennsylvania

    Read More »
  • Rodney W.
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Rodney W. "Rod" Evans Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - October 10, 2018

    Read More »
  • Rowenna C. Bartholomew Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Rowenna C. Bartholomew Obituary

    Carlisle, Pennsylvania - October 10, 2018

    Read More »
  • Mary Doris Moore Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Mary Doris Moore Obituary

    Poland Township, Ohio - October 10, 2018

    Read More »

Trending Stories

Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers

H. Gilson Blair logo Estate planning and probate help