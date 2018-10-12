Mildred Robinson Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Services will be 12:00 Noon on Monday, October 15, 2018 at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home for Mrs. Mildred Robinson, 97, of Youngstown, who entered eternal rest on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at Danridge Burgundi Manor.

Mrs. Robinson was born April 28, 1921 in Youngstown, a daughter of Elijah and Margaret Harris Johnson.

She was a 1939 graduate of Youngstown City Schools.

Mildred had been employed in the maintenance department of Youngstown State University, retiring after many years.

After retirement she worked several years as a secretary for the Youngstown Area Community Action Council.

She was a former member of the Greater Friendship Baptist Church, its choir and Sunday School.

Mildred enjoyed reading the Bible, listening to music and being with her family.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to celebrate her years of life, her daughter-in-law, Delores Moore of Youngstown; grandson, Larry R. Moore of Youngstown; 28 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Robinson; sons, Albert and Larry Freeman and brother, Houston Johnson.

Friends may call on Monday, October 15, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the funeral home.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Danridge Burgundi Manor for their many years of excellent care, concern and kindness.

