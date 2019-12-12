Mildred “Millie” Markle, Villa Maria, PA

VILLA MARIA, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred “Millie” Markle, 98, of Villa Maria, Pennsylvania, formerly of New Castle, died peacefully on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

She was the daughter of Joseph and Hallie Cheek Bennett and was born on July 30, 1921 in Bel Air, Maryland.



The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 with funeral services following at 2:00 p.m., with Rev Carolyn Moss, officiating, at The Slippery Rock Presbyterian Church located at 258 Slippery Rock Drive in Ellwood City.

Interment will be in Slippery Rock Presbyterian Cemetery.

Turner Funeral Home in Ellwood City is entrusted with arrangements.

Additional Obituary Information is still forthcoming.

