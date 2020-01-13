Mildred F. Jackson, Rogers, Ohio

ROGERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred F. Jackson, 101, a lifelong resident of Rogers, passed away 12:07 a.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020 at her residence with family by her side.

She was born June 30, 1918 in Mercer County, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Frederick and Henrietta Richael Cooper.

Mildred was a member of the Columbiana United Methodist Church.

She worked as a custodian for 28 years for M&W Electric before retiring in 1988. Along with her husband Joseph, she managed and cared for East Carmel Cemetery for 28 years.

She also was an avid bowler well into her 90’s.

Mildred is survived by two daughters, Joy Haldiman of New Middletown and Dorothy Marlatt of Rogers; five grandchildren and several great and great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Joseph in 1984 and two brothers, Alfred and Harold “Bud” Cooper.

A funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 15 at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine with Pastor Pam Price officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

A private interment will follow at East Carmel Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to Community Hospice 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.