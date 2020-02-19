Mildred E. (Krayniak) Krivak, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred E. (Krayniak) Krivak, age 99, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at her residence.



Born October 27, 1920 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late George and Susan (Kucera) Krayniak.



She married William Krivak on March 30, 1951 and he preceded her in death on May 29, 1995.



Mildred attended Brookfield Schools and went on to get her LPN degree from the Mercer County Career Center and one of her greatest accomplishments was graduating from Penn State Shenango at the age of 80.



Mildred worked during WW II as a welder at General American, welding Sherman Tanks and gained the nickname Corky. After she obtained her nursing degree, she went on to work for both St. John XXIII Home and Sharon General Hospital until her retirement in 1982. She also ran her own strawberry business, Millie’s Strawberries for over 35 years.



In her spare time Mildred liked to paint and do all kinds of crafts. She loved animals, especially cats and was both a Girl Scout Leader and 4H Leader. She was known to be very determined, strong willed and caring.



She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, where she served on church council, sang in the choir, was a member of the Ruth Altar Guild and was the first recipient of the church’s Stewart of the Year award.



Mildred is survived by one daughter Linda K. (Michael) Chalupka of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, who referred to her as gram or granny, Michael (Leanne) Chalupka, children, Christopher and Ashley, Christine (Jim) Miodrag, children, Taylor and Tyler, William (Jen) Chalupka, children, Ryan, Hayley and Jonathan, Matthew (Kaylee) Chalupka and Whitney (Justin) Laverty, children Conor and Thomas. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by five sisters Sue, Marge, Helen, Pauline and Ruthie and one brother George.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church with The Rev. Dr. Gary Nelson officiating.

Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Church Cemetery.



Memorial Contributions can be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3325 Morefield Road, Hermitage, PA. 16148. The family would like to give a special thanks to Mildred’s caregivers Wendy and Kim and Sharon Regional Hospice.



On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.