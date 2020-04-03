Mike J. Nicholas, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mike J. Nicholas, 91, of Niles passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday morning, April 2, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Niles, Ohio on April 29, 1928 the son of the late John and Lena (English) Nicholas.

The birth and death of this great man, however, is not nearly as relevant as all the days and nights that he lived to the fullest between those two dates.



He was employed for over 40 years as a millwright at the National Gypsum Company and was a member of St. Stephen Church.

Mike was a veteran of the United States Army honorably serving as a sergeant in the Korean War.

After retirement, Mike enjoyed puttering around the house and garden, watching western movies, The Andy Griffith Show and game shows. He was a master solver of the Jumble and an avid fan of all Cleveland sport teams and the Ohio State Buckeyes.



He married Mary C. Madigan on September 6, 1958 and the first of six children arrived ten months later. God blessed our loud, crazy family with two wonderful parents devoted to their kids.



Mike was preceded in death by his beautiful wife and true love, “Mare”, who died on January 29, 2020.

He is survived by six children, John (Shari Bishop) Nicholas of McDonald, Michele (Michael) McCormick of Niles, Jim Nicholas of Niles, Kathleen (Greg) Johnson of Wooster, Carol (Pat) Sylvester of Niles and Diane Dellimuti of Niles; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by siblings, Tony and Angie Nicholas and Rose and Sam Barrass.



Mike lived a full and happy life and we are honored to celebrate the dash between the day he entered this world and the day he left. We encourage you to do the same. Dad would not want anyone to waste money on flowers, however, if you would like, please make a donation to St. Stephen Church, 129 West Park Avenue, Niles, OH 44446 in his memory.



A special thank you to Ohio Living Hospice and Pastor Dan who helped our family during this difficult time.



A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Stephen Church will be held later this year. “And until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.”

Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles. Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences.