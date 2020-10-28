Miguel Duane Smith, Warren, Ohio

Miguel Duane Smith, 59 of 466 Third Street, S.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 3:48 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following an extended illness.

He was born April 30, 1961 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Harold and Barbara Bassord Smith, residing in Atlanta, GA for four years.

He was a 1979 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.

Mr. Smith was employed by Atlanta Landscaping for 20 years as a Supervisor, before retiring in 2009.

He was an avid Falcons fan.

He leaves to mourn his mother, Mrs. Barbara (Homer) Winters of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; four brothers, Craig (Jerbrana) Smith and Michael Simpson both of Warren, Delshawn Ingram and Charles Ingram both of Las Vegas, Nevada; two sisters, Ms. Sonya Smith and Ms. Kimberly Simpson both of Warren; extended family, the Mallory’s and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 12 noon, with Calling Hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

