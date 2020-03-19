Mickey Walker, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mickey Walker, age 93, formerly of Burghill and Kinsman, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, March 18, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was born April 11, 1926 in Burghill, the daughter of Porter Blaine Hall and Alice Hall.

A graduate of Vernon High School, Mickey belonged to the D.A.R. and had been active for many years with the Kinsman Volunteer Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary.

She was a longtime country music fan and attended Fan Fair in Nashville for decades, where she made many good friends. She enjoyed sewing, crochet and reading.

Precious memories of Mickey live on with her two children, Ruth Thomas (George) of Burghill and Dane R. Walker (Pamela) of Howland; seven grandchildren, Carrie Nemitz, Jason Thomas (Kristin), Jaime Jones (Christopher), James Cravalho, Shannon Sroka (Mike), Crystal White and Chelsee Walker; 21 great-grandchildren and two sisters, Joan Burns of Hartford and Janet Liszka of Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her beloved husband of 27 years, Robert Walker, whom she married March 17, 1951 and who passed December 23, 1978; one son, George E. Nemitz; one great-grandson, Jazper Musolf; six sisters and four brothers.

Services are private, with interment to follow at Westview Cemetery in Burghill.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.