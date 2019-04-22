Michelle R. Seidner Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Michelle R. Seidner, 49, of Maple Street, gained her wings, peacefully surrounded by her family at 1:47 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the Hospice House of Poland.

Michelle was born November 11, 1969, in Salem, a daughter of the late William A. and Eunice Marie (Butream) Seidner and had lived in the Lisbon area all of her life.

A 1988 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, Michelle worked as a corrections officer at the Columbiana County Jail and as the Warden’s Assistant.

She was a member of the Lisbon First United Methodist Church, the West Point Lions Club, Lisbon VFW ladies auxiliary and was an active volunteer at the Columbiana County Dog Pound.

Michelle’s passions were her kids, her family, her dogs and going camping.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, Hayli White and Jared White, both of the home; sister, Tammy (Kevin) Hiscox of Lisbon; brothers, Michael (Karen) Seidner, Jeff Seidner and Randy Seidner, all of Lisbon; her dogs, Tucker, Samantha and Sampson and lots of other loving family members.

In addition to her parents, Michelle was also preceded in death by her children’s father, David White and her brothers, Robbin and William Seidner.

A memorial service celebrating Michelle’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27 at the Lisbon First United Methodist Church, 114 East Washington Street, Lisbon with Rev. Dr. Wayne Clark, officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. prior to services on Saturday, April 27 at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to a memorial fund established at Huntington bank for her children, Jared, who is a student at the University of Toledo and Hayli, who is a junior at CCCTC.

Professional services have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Friends may also send condolences to the Seidner family at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.