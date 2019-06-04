Michelle Marie “Missy” Langer Obituary

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michelle Marie “Missy” Langer, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, formerly of East Liverpool, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, a victim in the Virginia Beach shooting at the city’s municipal center. She was 60.

Born in Lansing, Michigan, March 17, 1959, she was a daughter of the late Herman F. and Beverly J. Moulton Langer.

Missy grew up in this area and was a member of the Beaver Local High School Class of 1977.

For the last 12 years, she worked for the Virginia Beach Office of Public Utilities.

A member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Virginia Beach, she loved the beach life and had lived in the area for the last 20 years. She loved Paul McCartney and was an avid fan of the Michigan Wolverines and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Left to cherish her memory are a sister, Deborah Borato and her husband, Ron, of Nokomis, Florida and a brother, Herman F. “Fred” Langer and his wife, Kim, of East Liverpool. She also will be fondly remembered by two nieces, Stephanie N. Vlahovic and her husband, Rad and Casey L. Garner; a nephew, Anton F. Langer and his wife, Tabetha and a great-nephew, Alexander Vlahovic; as well as, several cousins and extended family. In addition, Missy leaves many close friends in Virginia Beach including her best friend, Ruth Tilley.

Friends may visit Friday afternoon and evening, June 7, at the Dawson Funeral Home where the family will be present from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Rev. Eric Edwards will conduct a funeral service Saturday, June 8 at 9:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 400 Hill Boulevard, East Liverpool, Ohio.

Burial will be at Columbiana County Memorial Park where she will be laid to rest next to her parents. Following the service, friends and family will gather at the Dawson Family Center for fellowship.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in care of: St. John Lutheran Church, 400 Hill Boulevard, East Liverpool, OH 43920 or Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund, 2515 Walmer Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23513.

