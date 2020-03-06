Michelle Hooe, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Michelle Hooe will be held Monday, March 9 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Morris AME Church in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Ms. Hooe of Allentown, Pennsylvania, 61, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 28, 2020.

Michelle was born December 20, 1958 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Catherine Rose Williams and Charles Smith, Sr.

Michelle worked as a secretary at the Lehigh County Courthouse for over 30 years before retiring.

She was the ultimate caregiver and found solace in helping others. She enjoyed long conversations on the phone with her many friends and family, a good laugh and shopping around town. She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

She will be lovingly remembered by her two daughters, Aisha Hooe of Norristown, Pennsylvania and Carla Hooe of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; two grandsons, Marquis Hooe-Nuno and Kwalee Livers; her siblings, Dana Smith, Charles Smith and Andre Smit, Nekela Lucas and a host of other relatives.

Michelle was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Leslie and Torrance Smith.

The family will receive friends Monday, March 9 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Ms. Michelle Hooe