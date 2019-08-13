Michelle Gwen “Shelli” Charvat, Niles, Ohio – Obituary

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michelle Gwen “Shelli” Charvat, 50, passed away peacefully at 6:39 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the University Hospital Cleveland following a lengthy heart ailment.

She was born in Warren, Ohio on January 1, 1969 a daughter of James and Betty J. (Vargo) Eden.

Shelli was a graduate of Jackson-Milton High School.

She volunteered her time and shared resources with the Animal Charity of Youngstown. She was an advocate for the kind treatment of rescue dogs and the Pit Bull breed.



Shelli is survived by two children, Daniel Eden of Niles and Merideth Craciun of Austintown and a sister, Deanne “Dee” (Larry) Chamberlain of North Jackson.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A caring cremation has taken place.

There are no calling hours or funeral.



Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home 126 West Park Avenue, Niles, Ohio 44446. Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences.