Michelle Ann-Marie Crawford, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michelle Ann-Marie Crawford, 49 of 1140 Smithsonian Avenue, Youngstown, departed this life suddenly Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 9:11 a.m. at her residence.

She was born April 13, 1971 in Kingston, Jamaica, the daughter of Lester and Ermine Smith Crawford, residing in Brooklyn, New York for 10 years.

Ms. Crawford was employed with Avalon Staffing for 10 years as a Nursing Assistant, before retiring in 2009.

She was a 1988 graduate of Pembroke Hall High School (Jamaica) and really enjoyed shopping.

She leaves to mourn her husband, Sean Bailey of Kingston, Jamaica; two sons, Qwyne R. Patterson of Hyattsville, Maryland and Deshawn Crawford of Youngstown; daughter, Ms. Shanna Bailey of Takoma, Maryland; one brother, Garth Crawford of New Carrollton, Maryland; one grandson, Dequan Hutchinson of Takoma, Maryland; special friend, Phillip McPherson of New York, New York and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial Services will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Chapel. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Condolences and cards may be sent to the Family at 1140 Smithsonian Avenue, Youngstown 44505.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

