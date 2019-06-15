Michelle Allegretto Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) -There are not enough words to describe the wonderfulness of Michelle Allegretto nor to describe the depth of the pain of her passing. She died on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

Michelle, in her brief time with us, managed to endear herself to everyone who met her. Her beautiful smile, her ability to listen with her whole heart, her incredible hugs and the way she made you feel like you were the most important person in the world whenever you were with her set her apart and brought love and healing to so many and of course, her infectious, joy-filled, full-of-gusto, one-of-a-kind laugh will always bring a smile and a tear with its memory.

After graduating from Boardman High School (class of ’79), where she was aptly crowned their Sweetheart Queen, she spent four years ministering in the United States, Mexico, New Guinea and Australia with Youth With A Mission.

Her interest in biology, nutrition, health and wholeness led her to studying at the Ohio College of Massotherapy and more recently, completing her study in functional medicine coaching.

Small but mighty, her petite stature stood for hours as she gave her all every day to minister comfort and healing through her massage therapy. It is a testament to her precious nature that her clients became her dear friends and she became their listening ear, shoulder to cry on, confidante and prayer warrior. Not sure they will ever know how much they meant to her.

She loved nature, her charming home (which was so perfectly her), being in beautiful locations (not the travelling to get there, just being there), her part-time dog named Pepe, working in her yard (if it wasn’t too hot out), good food, good movies, cute shoes, all things Italy, flowers, quiet time with her Bible and Jesus Calling, spending time with her friends, brisk fall days, magical winter snowfalls and cozying up on her couch with Chipotle and The Bachelor. And laughing. And her family.

Most of the time, her little KIA Soul could be found in her parents’ driveway, where she treasured time with them—swimming, eating, watching movies, having wine time—just enjoying their company—and welcoming in any of her siblings, sisters- and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews that would come in through the door. These times were always treasured and will be so missed as one of the greatest joys in life.

Fiercely proud of her and wishing for more time with her here on earth, she leaves her parents, Joe and Roe Allegretto and her siblings, Joe (Lori) Allegretto, Matt (Shari) Allegretto, Liz (Mark) Samuel, Joy (Ken) Horton, Jessica (Luis) Gonzalez and Joshua Grandizio.

She devoted her time to participating in the lives of her nieces and nephews as much as she was able—Katie and Dom Allegretto, Annalese and Michaela Samuel, Andrew, Aaron, Seth, Hope, Hosanna and Havilah Horton, Sebastian, Emilio, Auriana and Marcelo Gonzalez and her great-niece, Shariah Coleman.

There is comfort in the thought that she was welcomed on the other side by her grandparents, Aniello and Rose Allegretto and Judge Forrest J. and Anne Cavalier.

June 5, 2019 will be forever remembered as the sad, sad day that cancer stole her from all of us. For those who would like to share a hug and a memory, calling hours will be held on Tuesday, June 18, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Grace Family Church, 4478 Boardman-Canfield Road in Canfield and a memorial service will be held at a later date when all of her family members will be able to be present to cherish and share the precious, priceless memories of our dear beloved “Shoobie”.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Gofundme.org to help offset her medical bills. The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude for the generous outpouring of love and support from those who followed her journey on Caringbridge.org and the GoFundme site.

Arrangements are being handled by the Fox Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 17 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

