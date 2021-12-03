Michelle A. Giuriceo, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michelle A. Giuriceo, 55, of Boardman, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

She was born on April 28, 1966, in New Jersey, the daughter of Greg Giuriceo and the late Elizabeth Poyssick.

While Michelle faced her share of hardships, she never let it define her. She loved her family and she was very proud of her grandchildren. She loved to listen to music and drink coffee. Her passion was cooking, she loved to cook and she always looked forward to holidays with family.

Michelle will be sadly missed by her father, Greg Giuriceo of Virginia; her sons, Josh (Stephanie) Giuriceo of Boardman, Jake (Jackie) Giuriceo of Campbell and Joe Giuriceo-Ahmad of Campbell; her six grandchildren, Jaida, Josh, Jr., Melanie, Ariana, Gabriella and Daniel; her sisters, Angel, Sabrina and Theresa; her stepbrother, Greg Giuriceo of Virginia; her nieces and nephews and her lifelong friend, Marian Gaines.

Michelle was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Poyssick; the father of her three children, Anwar Shalabi and her brother, James Cordell.

To honor Michelle’s wishes, there will be a private service, after which, she will be laid to rest next to Anwar Shalabi at Tod Homestead Cemetery in Youngstown.

The family would like to thank the staff at Park Center Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Boardman, Ohio and the Fresenius Kidney Care in Cortland, Ohio, for the care that was given to Michelle over the last year.

Please visit oakmeadowcremation.com to send condolences to the family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 5, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.