Michele L. Nestor Obituary

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michele L. Nestor, 60, died unexpectedly at her home on Monday, May 27.

Michele was born on September 8, 1958, in Youngstown, daughter of the late Andrew and Jackie (DeMatteo) Simon.

Michele previously worked at South Side Hospital in medical records and later worked at Ron Joy Nursing Home in the activities department.

She enjoyed socializing and loved baking; especially for her family and friends.

Michele is survived by her husband, John Nestor, whom she married on October 10, 1986; her beloved pets, Toby and Yummy; two brothers, Andrew Simon, Jr. and Anthony (Chrissy) Simon and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, June 3, 2019, from 1.00 – 2:30 p.m., followed by a short memorial service starting at 2:30 p.m. at the Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., 258 Poland Avenue in Struthers.