Michele Denzinger, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michele Denzinger, age 65, of Shenango Boulevard, Farrell passed away Thursday morning, October 17, 2019 in St. Paul’s Continuing Care Community.

She was born in Greenville on June 20, 1954 a daughter of James “Lyle” and Kathleen L. (Leehan) Baskin.

She was a 1972 graduate of Greenville High School and received her Bachelor of Art Degree in French from Edinboro State College in 1976.

On September 24, 1983 Michele married Leo J. Denzinger, he passed away April 19, 2013.

She was employed as a dispatcher at Hempfield Township Police Department and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, she also worked at various jewelry stores in Mercer County.

She was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Greenville where she was involved in the grief share group and attended St. Anthony Roman Catholic Church, Farrell.

Michele enjoyed genealogy, going to the beach and spending time with her life-long friends. Michele was a very giving person and devoted her life to helping others.

She is survived by a son, Alexander L. Denzinger of Farrell; four brothers, James Baskin and his wife, Marianne, of Port Orange, Florida, Robert Baskin and his wife, Sarah, of Elverson, Pennsylvania, Thomas Baskin and his wife, Megan, of Sandusky, Ohio and John Baskin and his wife, Colleen, of Conneaut, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Candy Baskin of Greenville and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Juliana “Jules” Denzinger and two brothers, William R. “Buck” Baskin and Edward Baskin.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Memorial Mass will be Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania, Rev. V. David Foradori, Pastor, officiating.

Inurnment with committal prayers will be in St. Michael Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family C/O Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, PA 16125.