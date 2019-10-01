Michael T. Trosky, East Palestine, Ohio – Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael T. Trosky, 66, a longtime resident of East Palestine, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019, at the Continuing Health Center at the Ridge.

He was born January 27, 1953, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, son of the late George and Clara “Jean” Needley Trosky.

Michael attended school in East Palestine before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps.

He worked many years as a long-haul truck driver before retirement.

He is survived by five sons, Michael (Jennifer) Trosky, Jason (Brooklyn) Trosky, Chandler (April Pettigrew) Trosky, Jonathan Schneider and Dakota Trosky; three daughters, Keirsten (Dan) James, Whitneay (Ryan Davis) Trosky and La’Risa (Timothy) Blythe; sister, Barbara Bowman; brother, Stan Trosky and 14 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a brother, George Trosky, as well as, his parents.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home.

A memorial picnic will follow at 480 Bacon Avenue, East Palestine.

