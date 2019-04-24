Michael T. Jennings Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Michael T Jennings, 65, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, April 7, 2019, at his home on the Northside after a long fulfilling life.

Michael was the son of the Late George T. Jennings (2003) and his late wife, Orlean (1991).

After living in several cities as the son of a Marine Drill Sargent, his family moved to Wickliffe, Ohio where Mike was raised. He excelled in all sports in Wickliffe, especially track and football.

After serving in the Vietnam War as a U.S. Marine, Michael moved to Youngstown in 1971.

He attended Youngstown State University after being recruited to play football as a scholarship athlete. He graduated in 1975 with a degree in accounting and finance. He would go on to dedicate his passion and love for his beloved YSU Penguins Football Program and the University for the remainder of his life. He was always a fixture at all YSU home games especially homecoming where he welcomed former players from all decades.

Michael worked at several businesses over the years that included banking, accounting, marketing and was self-employed doing tax returns during tax season. He also enjoyed working at Inner Circle Pizza at YSU, where he established many friendships that lasted for the rest of his life. He served in many other capacities for Youngstown State to help recruit student athletes and assist in mentoring programs. His most recent occupation was working as a security specialist.

Michael belonged to several organizations. He was a member of the YSU penguin club, YSU Alumni Association, Pete’s Pride and the Youngstown YMCA. He played softball in the men’s Sunday League in Hubbard. He enjoyed playing in racquetball and handball tournaments at the YMCA. He also enjoyed running in the Peace Race every year.

Mike’s true passion was his love to help those in need and mentor his friends he affectionately called his Family. He had several people he referred to as brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. He made everyone feel as though they were his family. Michael was a volunteer for the American Cancer Society and team captain for Relay for Life. He volunteered for several other local charities that would assist the Mahoning Valley. He was proud of his Youngstown home. He was affectionately known as “The Mayor of Youngstown” to his close friends because he grew to know so many people

Funeral arrangements are still pending due to relatives not living in the area. Mike is survived by several cousins from the Buffalo, New York and Carlton, Georgia areas.

Material contributions can be made to “The Kul Open for Cancer Research”, a charitable foundation Michael helped to create to honor and remember his close friend Ron “Kul” Mikula who passed away from Cancer in 1995. Please send donations to Kul Open1437 Churchill Hubbard Road, Youngstown OH 44505.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday April 27 at St. Patrick’s Church, 1420 Oak Hill Avenue Youngstown, OH 44507.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.