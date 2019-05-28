Michael T. Brown Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW CASTLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Michael T. Brown, Sr., 55, of Bowden Road, died Friday, May 24, 2019 at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh.

He was born September 29, 1963 in New Castle, a son of the late Charles and Ida (Schell) Brown.

He was married to the late Barbara (Christy) Brown who died in 2008.

Mr. Brown was a security guard at YDC and a truck driver for Zambelli Fireworks for a number of years.

He also enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.

He is survived by three children, Michael T. Brown, Jr. and Marjorie of New Castle Michele Brown and John of New Castle and Bobbijoe Brown and Anthony of New Castle and seven grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Brown and his brother, Charles Brown, Jr.

Private services were held at the William F. and Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Burial will be in the Harmony Baptist Cemetery.

On-line condolences can be sent to: www.williamrogerdecarbo.com.