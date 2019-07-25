Michael Sapala, Greenville, PA – Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael “Mike” Sapala, age 91, of Beil Hill Road, Delaware Township, Greenville, passed away Tuesday afternoon, July 23, 2019 after a brief illness in The Grove at Greenville surrounded by his family.

He was born in Greenville on November 24, 1927 to John and Victoria (Flaga) Sapala.

Mike was a 1946 graduate of Penn High School and was a life long farmer on Beil Hill Road.

He was of the Catholic Faith and was a longtime member of the former St. Stanislaus Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Mike’s interests included hunting, polka music and dancing, gardening, taking care of his yard and he loved his favorite cat, “Fluff”.

On May 8, 1978 he married the former Shirley M. (Crosby) Sapala, she survives.

Also surviving is a stepdaughter, Rose M. Brettell and her companion, Dean Sherbondy, of Greenville; a stepson, Timothy J. Sapala of Greenville; two stepgrandchildren, Derek Chess and Amanda Chess and her husband, Francis Huynh; a stepgreat-granchild, Brody Huynh and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Anna Maykowski, Marie Petroski, Stella Dudek and Florence Sapala and four brothers, Frank Sapala, Theodore Sapala, John Sapala and Walter Sapala.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral service will be Saturday, July 27, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home following visitation. Rev. V. David Foradori, officiating

Pastor of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church

Burial will be in Delaware Township Cemetery.