Michael S. Noviello, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Samuel Noviello, 42, of Clen Moore Blvd., died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at his home in New Castle.

Michael was born on September 16, 1977 a son of the late Joseph Noviello and Susan (Gierlach) Noviello, his mother survives in New Castle.

Michael was a sales manager at Russell Athletics in Cleveland, Ohio and BSN Sports in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for a number of years.

Michael was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. He loved fishing, golfing and playing softball. He was a New Castle High School Assistant Coach for the Cross Country Team and he loved spending time with his nieces and nephews, an Uncle Fruncle Michael to everybody.

He is survived by two brothers, Joseph R. Noviello and his wife, Kara, of New Castle and David W. Noviello of New Castle; one sister, Maria S. Noviello-Lyden of New Castle and a number of nieces and nephews.

A public visitation will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 2:30 – 5:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Burial will be in Saints Philip & James Cemetery.