Michael S. Kline, Jr. Obituary

FARRELL, PA (MyValleyTributes) – A private memorial service celebrating the life of Mr. Michael S. Kline, Jr. will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home in Farrell.

Mr. Kline departed this life Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at his residence in Farrell.

Mr. Kline was born December 2, 1947 in Sharon, a son of Michael S. and Ann Kline, Sr.

He was formerly employed as a mechanic and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving daughter, Amy Kline and her companion, Diallo Lewis, with whom he made his home; his sister, Sophie of Hermitage; his grandchildren, Shua’rri Marcell, Brayden and Da’Var; his great-grandchildren, Devonte and La’keyah and a host of other relatives and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Ministry of comfort and transitional care entrusted to J.E.Washington Funeral Services Inc.