Michael S. Keller D.O. Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Prayers will be held Tuesday, December 18 at 9:30 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at the Holy Family Church, with Msgr. William Connell, for Michael S. Keller, D.O., 61, formerly of Poland, who passed away Thursday morning, December 13, 2018, at Concord Care Center of Hartford.

Michael was born August 27, 1957, in Youngstown.

Michael was a former doctor of Osteopathic Medicine at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.

He was a Lt. Colonel in the U.S. Air Force Reserve and served during Operation Enduring Freedom. As part of Michael’s accomplishments, he was double board certified physician, a 4th Degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus and a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

He enjoyed collecting and building model train sets and target shooting. He had a passion for studying Civil War History and spending time with his family and lifelong friends.

Michael is survived by his parents, Audrey Dagan of Girard and Derald Keller of Andover; his five children, Jessica (Brian) Bailey of Westminster, Maryland, Lindsay (Jason) Hummer of Canton, Kaitlin Keller (Brian Picone) of Washington, D.C., Nathan Keller of Fort Bragg, North Carolina and Matthew Keller of Cedar Lake, Indiana; three grandchildren, Lincoln Bailey and Brayden and Chase Hummer; two brothers, Kenneth (Colleen) Keller and Richard (Sharon) Keller, both of Girard and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Family and friends may call on Monday, December 17 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

Memorial tributes may take the form of donations to the American Stroke Association (a division of the American Heart Association) Great Rivers Affiliate, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, Illinois 60693 or online at www2.heart.org.