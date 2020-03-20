Breaking News
Michael R. Uhrin, Greenville, PA

March 18, 2020

Michael R. Uhrin, Greenville, Pennsylvania - obit
GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael R. “Mike” Uhrin, age 58, of Donation Road, Greenville passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in the ER at UPMC Greenville.

He was born in Greenville on October 22, 1961 a son of Bart Uhrin, Jr. and Susan (Nelson) Uhrin.

He was a 1979 graduate of Reynolds High School.

On November 26, 1983 Mike married the former Ann Aubel, she survives.

He enjoyed walleye fishing, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and truly enjoyed spending time with his grandson, Carter.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his mother of Greenville; a son, Brett Uhrin and his wife, Ashlee, of Fredonia; two sisters, Kim Uhrin of Cleveland, Ohio and Candy Uhrin of Greenville and a grandson, Carter Uhrin.

He was preceded in death by his father.

As per Mike’s wishes, cremation was chosen and there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.

