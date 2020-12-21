Michael R. Sefcik, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael R. Sefcik, 86, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at the Austintown Health Center.

Mike was born on September 2, 1934, in Youngstown, Ohio, to parents John and Anna Sefcik.

He was a member of Holy Name Church and later St. Anthony Church.

Mike graduated from Chaney High School, where he was a member of the football, baseball and basketball teams.

Mike worked for Bertolini Bros. Marble & Tile Co. as a tile setter. He later worked at B&I Management, U.S. Steel and the McDonald Works steel mill.

Mike was a member of several bowling teams, a pastime he really enjoyed.

Mike served as a councilman aide for his son, Ron Sefcik, while Ron was the Youngstown Fourth Ward Councilman.

After retirement, Mike enjoyed spending time at Guilford Lake sitting on the dock fishing, often accompanied by his grandchildren. He enjoyed gardening, as well as, watching his grandchildren participate in their various sporting events. He enjoyed following the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns. He loved playing Yahtzee, working the Jumble in the Youngstown Vindicator, as well as, completing word searches and crossword puzzles.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Ann, who he married on June 18, 1955; his son, Michael Sefcik; his brother, Joe Sefcik and his sisters, Ann Patrick, Veronica Dlwgosh and Aggie Kozlowsky.

Mike leaves his daughters, Karen (Bryant) Dulany and Linda (Greg) Koltas; his sons, Robert (Denise) Sefcik, Ronald Sefcik and Mark (Cherie) Sefcik; 16 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; his sisters, Mary Komsa and Helen Pinter; brother, John Sefcik and many nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private and burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.

There will be a celebration of Mike’s life at a future date.

Arrangements handled by Schiavone Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michael R. Sefcik, please visit our floral store.