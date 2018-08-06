My Valley Tributes

Michael Paul Sovik Obituary

Youngstown, Ohio - August 5, 2018

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Thursday, August 9, 2018 in St. Anthony of Padua Church at 1:00 p.m. for Michael Paul Sovik, 75. who died on Sunday. August 5 in St. Elizabeth Boardman.

Mike was born and raised in Sharon by his father and his wife, Albert and Eva Sovik.

He lived in Brookfield before marrying his wife, Tina and moved to Youngstown 29 years ago.

While serving as master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years he acquired his master’s degree then worked as an assistant for the OSU Extension of Urban Gardening.

Mike was a member of the church, where he tirelessly ushered and served Mass; as well as making pizza weekly and baking Easter bread for the holiday.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Michigan Council, AL-A-Non for 30 years and Master Gardener for 15 years.

He is survived by his wife, Tina Rothwell whom he married December 23, 1989; his children, Michaele Sovik of San Antonio, Texas, Lorie Clark Saridge of Temecula, California, Angelia (Dan) Sovik Sanders of Denver, Colorado, Bill Clark of Jacksonville, Florida, Ron (Suzanne) Clark of Leyard, Connecticut, Raellen (Adam) Hall Caldbeck, of Saucier, Mississippi and Dawn (John) Hall Leslie of New Middletown, Ohio; his 16 grandchildren and his brother, David Sovik of New Orleans, Louisiana. 

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Conrad Sovik of Pittsburgh, California and his sisters, Shirley Sovik and Lynn Sovik both of Sharon, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Wounded Worrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 in Mike’s name.

Arrangements handled by Schiavone Funeral Home. Please visit www.schiavonefh.com to share condolences.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 7 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

