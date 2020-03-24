Michael P. Mielecki, Cochranton, PA

COCHRANTON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael P. Mielecki, age 34, of Cochranton, passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 20, 2020.

He was born in Pittsburgh on June 7, 1985 a son of Ronald A. Mielecki, Sr. and Jessica (Caffas) Mielecki.

He was a 2003 graduate of Conneaut Lake High School.

He was employed at Acutec in the quality inspection department and was previously employed at Universal Well and Tri-County as a diesel mechanic.

He was a member of Cochranton Community Church and Atlantic Community Church.

Michael enjoyed geocaching, hiking and camping with his wife and children.

Michael loved traveling and exploring with his family. He liked watching documentaries and reality programs about exploring, history, adventure, as well as the weather channel. He was an outstanding handyman and mechanic, repairing or replacing just about anything, with a keen eye for every detail. He was always there for friends, family, neighbors, unselfishly sharing his many talents to lift others up. He was a tremendous source of support and encouragement to his wife and children.

Survivors include his wife, best friend and love of his life, the former Shawna D. Shade, whom he joyously married on March 20, 2009; his precious children, Jack D. Ritteger and Emmaline G. Mielecki both at home; his mother, Jessica Mielecki of Atlantic; a brother, James L. Mielecki and his wife April of Adamsville; a sister-in-law, Christine Mielecki of Atlantic; a brother-in-law, Patrick J. Reynolds and his wife, Ashia, of Davie, Florida; his father and mother-in-law, Richard and Brenda Reynolds of Meadville; a niece, Julieanne Mielecki and her boyfriend, Gage Cornell, of Atlantic. Also surviving are loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Ronald A. Mielecki, Jr.

A private funeral service will held on Thursday, March 26, 2020 in Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville with Rev. John Authenreith, Pastor of Cochranton Community Church, officiating.

Burial with committal service will be in Rocky Glen Cemetery, Adamsville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family C/O Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, PA 16125.