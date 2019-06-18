Michael Niarhos Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Niarhos, 82, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Life Care Center of Jacksonville.

He was born November 10, 1936, in Uniontown, PA, the son of the late Anthony and Florence Niarhos.

After high school Michael served proudly in the U.S. Air Force, achieving the rank of airman first class.

On October 16, 1960, he married the love of his life Venice Plomartelis and raised their two children first in Warren then Youngstown, Ohio.

As an entrepreneur he began many businesses, most notable the Alpine Ski Shop in the 1970’s and later American Fabricators in the 1980’s.

Michael was a member of the AHEPA 88.

He had many hobbies including fishing, carving light houses and participating in old west reenactments. In his later years, he enjoyed panning for gold and silver in the mountains of California.

He is survived by his brother Ted Niarhos of Clearwater, Florida, his son Anthony (Debra) Niarhos of Melbourne, FLorida, a daughter Jeanne (Stratis) Niarhos- Lagoutaris of St. Augustine, FLorida and five grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Venice Niarhos, and two brothers John and Steve Niarhos.

Family and friends may pay their respects Friday, June 21, 2019 from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 429 High St. NE, Warren, Ohio 44481.

A service will be Friday, June 21 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church with Fr. Constantine Valantasis officiating.

Burial will be in Belmont Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Michael’s name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 429 High St. NE, Warren, Ohio 44481.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

