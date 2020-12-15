Michael Laine Messer, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Laine Messer, age 52, of Hermitage passed away Saturday afternoon, December 12, 2020 in the ER at Sharon Region Medical Center.

He was born in New Brighton, Pennsylvania on April 26, 1968 a son of Archibald C. and Carolyn (Snyder) Messer.

He was a 1986 graduate of Greenville High School and a 1996 graduate of Grove City College where he received his degree in Business Management.

He was an active member of Grace Chapel Community Church, Hermitage. He was a board member and past president of Hermitage Little League and was a baseball and basketball coach for the Hermitage School District.

Mike enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Pirates, and West Virginia University.

He is survived by his parents of Greenville; his companion of 16 years, Tammy “Opie” Opalenik; two sons, Connor Jase-Patrick Anderson and Ayden Caige Messer both at home; three brothers, William A. Messer and his wife Kathi of Silver Lake, Ohio, Archibald C. Messer III and his wife Mary Ann of Erie, James C. Messer of Farrell; two aunts, Jacqueylyn “Lynn “ Jacobs of Wheeling, West Virginia, Sara Jean Messer-Miller of Wheeling, West Virginia; four nieces and nephews, Todd A. Messer and his wife Courtney, Amy Lynn Messer and her husband Alex, Celia M. Messer and Sadie E. Messer; and six great nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

