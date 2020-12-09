Michael Kurtanich, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Kurtanich, 95 of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away at Sharon Regional Hospital surrounded by family.



Michael was born on November 9, 1925 to Alex and Agnes Kurtanich in Mercer, Pennsylvania.



He was dedicated employee with Packard Electric in Warren, Ohio where he would be called upon to troubleshoot and develop solutions to the production of automotive wiring harnesses.



Michael was a wonderful husband, father, teacher and provider to his that truly loved and adored him and his dedication to family



Michael was a longtime member of St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church in Hermitage, Pennsylvania where he was an active member with supporting the activities of the church such as church usher, social catering support, along with sports groups of bowling, softball and golf. He absolutely loved his church from childhood to the end.



Michael is survived by his loving wife of 66 years Dolores Kurtanich of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, daughters Shirley (Ed) Swartz of Hutto, Texas, Paula Wynn of Tampa, Florida, Mary (Rick) Hawley of Louisville, Ohio, sons Richard Kurtanich of Hubbard, Ohio, Mark Kurtanich of Greenville, South Carolina. Michael has seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren: grandchildren Joshua (Jackie) Hawley of East Liverpool, Ohio, Jason (Soyoung) Hawley of Buford Georgia, Brad Hawley USAF Germany, Trevor (Kaori) Wynn of Valrico, Florida, Mason Wynn Bradenton, Florida, Amanda Kurtanich, Concord, North Carolina, Kurtis Kurtanich Hubbard, Ohio.



Michael was proceeded in death by his son Michael Kurtanich Jr. and daughter Marsha Kurtanich



Friends may call Thursday December 10, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage, PA 16148.



Funeral Divine Liturgy will be offered Thursday November 10, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. in St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church 2230 Highland Rd. Hermitage, Pennsylvania with Rev. Father Kevin E. Marks, officiating.



Burial will take place in St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Cemetery



Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory.