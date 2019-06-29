Michael Karsti Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Meeting his Lord on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, Michael Karsti of Youngstown, passed with the security that he has a place in heaven.

Mike was born on December 20, 1938, to Peter and Katharina Bohm Karsti in Waltersdorf Transylvania Romania into a Saxon Community of which he was very proud.

At the age of four, during WWII. His family fled Romania by caravan to reside in Austria. In 1956 at the age of 17, Mike immigrated with his entire family to the United States.

A prouder citizen you can not find. He flew the stars and strips daily and was a member of the United States Army during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Mike had great respect for his right to vote.

In 1963, while in the service he married Lucinda “Cindy” Green of Youngstown and they lived briefly in Texas where he was stationed. They were blessed with two children, Cindy (Matt) Shaw of Columbus and Michael H. Karsti of Warner Robins, Georgia.

After retiring from what he called “Generous” Motors (General Motors) at age 54 he spent his time caring for his wife and enjoying his 1967 Camaro Convertible.

His children remember well the joy Mike took in fixing cars, watching the Cleveland Indians, bowling, being a member of the Saxon Club and breakfast on Tuesday with his family.

In his last months, he loved mowing grass on his tractor. On September 19, 1985, he became a Master Mason and eventually became a master of his lodge. He felt this was one of the most important achievements of his life.

In heaven, Mike will be joining his wife and his parents.

He is survived by his children and his siblings, Katie Benesch of Alabama, Peter (Ava) Karsti of Youngstown and Rosina (Jack) Smith of Nevada. He is also grandfather to Anna and Anthony Karsti and Autumn Shaw. Mike gave thanks often for his surviving friends, Larry Mayola of Florida, Garry and MaryAnn Long of Lake Milton and his “second son” Mike (Lisa) Folkwein of Boardman, with whom he spent time daily. Michael also leaves his companion, Amy Stacy who walked beside him during his last months on earth.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 1 at Venture Church, 7872 Glenwood Avenue, Boardman.

Service with be at the Church at 5:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor Mason Doyle, followed by Military Honors.

Private burial will be Tuesday at Greenhaven Memorial Cemetery.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.