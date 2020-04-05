Michael John Ribarich, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael John Ribarich, 73, passed away at 7:26 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the St. Elizabeth Health Center Youngstown following an extended illness.

Michael was born in Youngstown, Ohio on June 11, 1946, the son of Rudolph and Ann (Duritza) Ribarich and lived in Niles most of his life.

He was a 1964 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and was graduated with a degree in civil engineering in 1968 from Tri State College in Angola, Indiana (now Trine University).

Mike worked as a civil engineer at the Ohio Department of Transportation for more than 30 years. He oversaw the construction and improvement of many local roads and bridges that area residents regularly use, including the Market Street bridge, Ohio Route 82 and local portions of US Interstate 80. He retired in 1996 and enjoyed traveling.

His favorite times were family vacations spent with his wife and his son, often accompanied by his niece and nephews, Lindsey, Dan and Matt; their parents, David and Karen Freel and his mother-in-law, Ruth Freel.

Mike inherited skills and a love of woodworking from his cabinet maker father and was an avid fan of old-time radio and cowboy westerns. Mike was a wonderful father to his son, John, and inseparable from his wife of over fifty years, Patricia. Married on December 21, 1968, they remained sweethearts always. He consistently supported her teaching, particularly enjoying the challenges of constructing aids and building projects for her classroom. A respected and exacting professional with a tremendous sense of humor, Mike was best known for helping others and was always greeted with smiles from family and colleagues, friends and neighbors and most anyone he met in the community. Whenever needed by his family, Mike was always there. He took special care of his mother, Ann; his brother, Richard and his sister, Renee.

Mike is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann (Freel) Ribarich; son, John Ribarich of Niles and brother, Richard Ribarich of Warren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Joyce (Ribarich) Williams and Renee Ribarich.

A memorial service will be held later this year.

