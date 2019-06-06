Michael J. Prezgay Obituary

HERMITAGE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Michael J. Prezgay, 87, of Hermitage, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Prezgay was born September 18, 1931, in Farrell, a son of the late Nicholas and Frances (Novosel) Prezgay.

He was a 1949 graduate of Farrell High School.

He proudly served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Army. He was stationed with the 25th field artillery regiment and earned the rank of Sergeant First Class.

He continued his pride of being a veteran by joining the Veteran of Foreign Wars, Post #5286, Farrell, where he served as an officer for many years, including Vice Commander and currently was the post Chaplin. He was also a member of the American Legion, Post #299, Sharon and the Wheatland, Farrell and West Middlesex honor guard.

He was employed in various departments throughout his 37 years at Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant.

Mike was a member of St. Anthony’s Church, Farrell. Several of his contributions to the church include making the cross hanging in the main sanctuary, constructing the altar and podium in the chapel and cooking for the Lenten fish fry dinners.

An avid golfer, he was in many leagues throughout the Valley and made sure to introduce his grandchildren to the game. He was also an exceptional bowler. In addition to bowling in many leagues, he was proud of bowling a 300 game and being inducted into the Mercer County Bowling Hall of Fame. Mike was a skilled woodworker and was generous with his expertise. Many friends and family were recipients of his craftsmanship. He also enjoyed gardening and playing bocce ball at the VFW. In his teenage years he played in the Aria Tamburitzan band in Farrell, under the direction of Paul Pearman.

He is survived by his wife, the former Mary Ragosta, whom he married October 4, 1952, in St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon; three daughters, Pamela Evakich of Sharon, Mary Ellmann and her husband, Jeffrey, of North Carolina and Janice Logan and her husband, Jack, of Hermitage; a son, Michael J. Prezgay, Jr. of Mississippi; five grandchildren, Michelle, Heather, Chris, Allison and Danielle; a sister, Zora Koukis of Farrell and three brothers, Frank Prezgay and his wife, Sandy, of Las Vegas, Nevada, Walter Prezgay of Sharon and Joseph Prezgay and his wife, Diane, of Hermitage.

In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Masotto and Barbara Passalinqua and three brothers, William “Vinko,” Steve and Albert Prezgay.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Anthony’s Church, 804 Idaho Street, Sharon, PA 16146 or Joshua’s Haven, 1230 Stambaugh Avenue, Farrell, PA 16121.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 7, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 8, in St. Anthony’s Church, 804 Idaho Street, Sharon, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant. Military honors will be rendered by the Wheatland, Farrell and West Middlesex honor guard.

Interment will be in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 7 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.