Michael J. Hodge, Pittsburgh, PA

PITTSBURGH, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Michael J. Hodge, 38, of Pioneer Avenue in Pittsburgh died on Thursday, December 5, 2019 in Shenango Township.

He was born in Sharon on September 3, 1981, the son of John W. Hodge and his wife Sharon Johnson Hodge of New Castle and Bonita Waskian Isabella of Poland, Ohio.

Michael attended Neshannock High School and graduated from Lawrence County Vocational and Technical School.

Michael currently worked for JL Homebuilders in Pittsburgh. He previously worked as a house parent at YDC, Glade Run Children’s Home and at Adagio Health as a health educator giving talks in schools. He also worked on drilling rigs in the oil and gas industry.

Michael enjoyed weightlifting. He shared his father’s passion for sports and was an avid Penguins, Pirates and Steelers fan.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his significant other, Leah Testa of Freedom; his rescue dog, Prince and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue in New Castle.

Funeral services will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel where Reverend David Clark will officiate.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 9 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.